OPP And Family Concerned For Missing Male Last Seen In Huntsville Or Novar Area

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

On Thursday November 12, 2021 at 9 a.m. Almaguin Highlands OPP investigated a missing person complaint.

It was reported to police that Mark Sweet, 58 years-of-age of Perry Township was last seen on November 8, 2021 in the Huntsville or Novar area.

Sweet is described as:

  • 5’10” (178 cm) tall and weighing approximately 270 pounds (lbs) (122.5 kg)
  • black, grey hair, buzz cut,
  • facial hair is short stubble grey in colour
  • blue eyes and wears reading glasses.

Police and family are concerned for his well-being and are asking the public’s assistance to help locate him.

Anyone with information regarding missing person Mark SWEET should immediately contact the Almaguin Highlands Detachment at: 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) and you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Please enter your name here