OPP And Family Concerned For Missing Male Last Seen In Huntsville Or Novar Area

On Thursday November 12, 2021 at 9 a.m. Almaguin Highlands OPP investigated a missing person complaint.

It was reported to police that Mark Sweet, 58 years-of-age of Perry Township was last seen on November 8, 2021 in the Huntsville or Novar area.

Sweet is described as:

5’10” (178 cm) tall and weighing approximately 270 pounds (lbs) (122.5 kg)

black, grey hair, buzz cut,

facial hair is short stubble grey in colour

blue eyes and wears reading glasses.

Police and family are concerned for his well-being and are asking the public’s assistance to help locate him.

Anyone with information regarding missing person Mark SWEET should immediately contact the Almaguin Highlands Detachment at: 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) and you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.