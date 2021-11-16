OPP And Family Concerned For Missing Male Last Seen In Huntsville Or Novar Area

On Thursday November 12, 2021 at 9 a.m. Almaguin Highlands OPP investigated a missing person complaint.
It was reported to police that Mark Sweet, 58 years-of-age of Perry Township was last seen on November 8, 2021 in the Huntsville or Novar area.
Sweet is described as:
- 5’10” (178 cm) tall and weighing approximately 270 pounds (lbs) (122.5 kg)
- black, grey hair, buzz cut,
- facial hair is short stubble grey in colour
- blue eyes and wears reading glasses.
Police and family are concerned for his well-being and are asking the public’s assistance to help locate him.
Anyone with information regarding missing person Mark SWEET should immediately contact the Almaguin Highlands Detachment at: 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) and you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.