Freezing Rain Followed By Heavy Rainfall And Strong Winds Thursday

Special weather statement continued for:

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,

Vaughan – Richmond Hill – Markham,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Caledon,

Halton Hills – Milton,

Current details:

Freezing rain followed by heavy rainfall and strong winds possible Thursday.

Hazards:

Freezing rain. Light ice accretion is possible.

Rain, at times heavy. Total rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm.

Southwesterly winds gusting 60 to 80 km/h.

Timing:

Thursday morning to Thursday evening.

Discussion:

A period of freezing rain is possible Thursday morning before transitioning to rain. The freezing rain risk appears most likely for areas over higher terrain. Rain will taper to showers by Thursday evening. Gusty southwesterly winds are expected Thursday afternoon into early Thursday evening.

Travel conditions may become hazardous due to icy and slippery roads and walkways.

High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Isolated utility outages are possible.

Localized flooding may occur in areas of poor drainage.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Special weather statement continued special weather statement for:

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Current details:

Freezing rain and snow possible Thursday.

Hazards:

Freezing rain. Ice accretion of a few millimetres is possible.

Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are possible.

Timing:

Thursday afternoon to Thursday night.

Discussion:

A wintry mix of precipitation arrives early Thursday afternoon and may begin as snow before transitioning to ice pellets and freezing rain. Precipitation may change over to rain Thursday evening. A prolonged period of freezing rain is expected and freezing rain warnings may be required as the event draws nearer. Precipitation is expected to then change back to snow Thursday night and ease to flurries Friday morning.

Travel conditions may become hazardous due to icy and slippery roads and walkways.

Special weather statement continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Haliburton,

Current details:

Freezing rain possible Thursday.

Hazards:

Freezing rain. Ice accretion of a few millimetres is possible.

Timing:

Thursday afternoon to Thursday night.

Discussion:

A wintry mix of precipitation arrives Thursday afternoon and may begin as snow before transitioning to ice pellets and freezing rain. Precipitation is expected to change over to rain in most areas by Thursday night. A prolonged period of freezing rain is expected and freezing rain warnings may be required as the event draws nearer.

Travel conditions may become hazardous due to icy and slippery roads and walkways.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.