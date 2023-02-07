Freezing Rain Followed By Heavy Rain And Strong Winds Possible Thursday

Special weather statement issued for:

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,

Vaughan – Richmond Hill – Markham,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Caledon,

Halton Hills – Milton,

Current details:

Freezing rain followed by heavy rainfall and strong winds possible Thursday.

Hazards:

Freezing rain. Light ice accretion is possible.

Rain, at times heavy. Total rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm.

Southwesterly winds gusting 60 to 80 km/h.

Timing:

Thursday morning to Thursday evening.

Discussion:

A period of freezing rain is possible Thursday morning before transitioning to rain. The freezing rain risk appears most likely for areas over higher terrain. Rain will taper to showers by Thursday evening. Gusty southwesterly winds are expected Thursday afternoon into early Thursday evening.

Travel conditions may become hazardous due to icy and slippery roads and walkways.

High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Isolated utility outages are possible.

Localized flooding may occur in areas of poor drainage.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.