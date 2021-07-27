Free Arts And Performance Event On August 1 in River Mill Park.

Looking for something exciting and different to do this August long weekend? The Huntsville Festival of the Arts presents OFF THE BEATEN PATH: A Free family friendly day of performances and art making activities inspired by nature and the beauty of Muskoka.

The event runs from 10am-4pm in Downtown Huntsville’s River Mill Park.

It will be presented in two – 3 hour blocks, each with a repeating program of dance performances, walkabout characters, exhibits and hands on art making activities.

OFF THE BEATEN PATH starts with a hoop dance performance/demonstration by D.N.A Stage: Nimkii Osawamick.

The performance will engage people through the art of song and dance teaching them bravery and courage as we maneuver through the hoops creating and learning about the creation stories and how we are a part of this circle of life. Nimkii-nini (Thunder-man) is Odawa/Potawatami from Wiikwemkoongsing Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island, ON. Member of the wolf clan.

Following this, Corpus Dance Projects presents “Les Moutons”: a hilarious & surrealistic overview of sheep behaviour. Last seen in Huntsville at the 2014 Nuit Blanche North, Les Moutons in an international sensation having been programmed in more than 100 festivals in over 25 countries.

Adding to all this fun will be art making & exhibitions by local artists Elise Muller, Pam Carnochan & Nathan Sowrey which feature artistic works created using natural materials. You’ll also see walkabout performer Greg Tarlin and his hilarious Ostrich on stilts.

The event will follow regulations set out by the Simcoe/Muskoka District Health Unit with a maximum capacity of 100 at any one time.

The event is free, but registration is mandatory and can be done online at huntsvillefestival.ca or at the gates of River Mill Park on the day of the event.

OFF THE BEATEN PATH is made possible through the support of Canadian Heritage and the Goring Family Foundation, along with community support from Huntsville Agricultural Society and the Town of Huntsville.