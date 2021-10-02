Four Receive 2021 Board Award Of Excellence From MAHC

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is pleased to recognize the four recipients of the 14th annual Board Award of Excellence.
The award is presented annually to recipients who exemplify MAHC’s values of Accountability, Respect, Optimism, Leadership and Engagement, and recognizes those who have made significant achievements in patient- and family-centred care, outstanding management of people, financial or material resources, successfully completed a major project or special assignment beyond what is normally expected, and/or demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to patient safety.
“Each year the number of nominations is quite remarkable, but this year is even more so and cause for celebration in itself,” says Board Chair Cameron Renwick. “This year there were 38 total submissions resulting in 24 individuals being nominated, the most ever in the history of the award. This is truly reflective of the true spirit of team and family at MAHC, and only reinforces the 2021 theme of Staff Appreciation Week: We Rise, We Heal, We Overcome.”
The winners of the 2021 Board Award of Excellence are:
Amy Gargal, District Stroke Coordinator
Karen Loates, Imaging Receptionist
Dr. Melanie Mar, Chief of Family Medicine – HDMH Site
Sarah Teutloff, Pharmacy Technician
“On behalf of the Board, I would like to further recognize all of the 2021 nominees,” says Renwick. “The remarks and examples that are provided through the nomination process make the decision to choose only four recipients very difficult. To be recognized by your peers and colleagues for the outstanding work you do every day in this way is a reason to celebrate. Congratulations to all of the nominees, and congratulations to the winners on their achievement!”
The nominees further included:
Andrea Clarke, Patient Registration Clerk
Carmen Shakespeare, Emergency Department, Emergency Department
Dianne Smith, Midwife
Erin Roebuck, Registered Nurse, Obstetrics
Jason Devaladares, Technical Support Specialist
Jenny Pidlubney, Registered Nurse, Emergency Department/ICU Clinical Lead
Johanna Marshall, Environmental Services Aide
Kim Rose, Manager, Human Resources
Kim Schmitz, Clinical Nurse Educator
Kristin Cazabon, Manager, Inpatient & Rehabilitation Services – SMMH Site
Dr. Keith Cross, Chief of Family Medicine – SMMH Site
Laura Derbyshire, Manager, Inpatient & Rehabilitation Services and District Stroke Centre – HDMH Site
Liz Parrott, Executive Assistant to the Chief of Staff
Luke Seward, Imaging Charge Technologist
Mike Wells, Security Officer
Roy French, Technical Support Specialist
Dr. Sheena Branigan, Chief of Obstetrics
Sheila Quinton, Registered Nurse, Emergency Department
Tammy Devoe, Registered Nurse, Medical/Surgical Unit
Terry-Lynn Brown, Ward Clerk, Medical/Surgical Unit
A virtual announcement of the 2021 Board Award of Excellence is posted on MAHC’s YouTube channel.