Crews Battle House Fire In Huntsville On Saturday

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department responded to a house fire on Brunel Road in Huntsville around 2:35 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Crews from station one and five with assistance from station four in Baysville encountered heavy flames coming out the rear of the structure. Firefighters were able to quickly bring the blaze under control.

One female occupant managed to escape the blaze and was transported to hospital by Paramedics as a precaution. No injuries were reported related to the fire.

The building sustained extensive damage with damage estimated to be approximately $425,000.

The origin, cause and circumstances are still under investigation.