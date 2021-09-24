Food Basics Provides Update To Possible Strike At Some Stores

More on the story we first told you about. Food Basics has released the following statement:

“Food Basics is currently in bargaining for the renewal of the UNIFOR collective agreement which covers employees at 20 of the 139 Food Basics located across Ontario. As is customary in such circumstances, UNIFOR has solicited a strike mandate from its members.

The parties will continue negotiations on September 27 and 28. Food Basics remains committed to work with the union bargaining committee to negotiate a fair, equitable and competitive settlement that meets the needs of our employees, our customers and our company. We are convinced that it is possible to find solutions without a labour dispute.

Food Basics will not negotiate in the public arena but notes that employees currently benefit from a good collective agreement that is comparable to that of all its competitors.

In the event of a strike, the pharmacies that operate in some of our Food Basics stores will remain open and that we will continue to care for our patients.

Food Basics is a discount store providing low-priced quality products to value-seeking customers in 139 locations across Ontario.”