Theft Of Trailer In Huntsville

On September 23, 2021 members of the Huntsville OPP started an investigation into the theft of a trailer.

Sometime between August 15, 2021 and September 23, 2021 unknown person or persons stole a 2001, black flat deck ATV trailer from a vacant lot located on North Waseosa Lake Road, Huntsville. The trailer was plated with Ontario license plate T4667KT.

Anyone with information, dash camera, or home security video footage involving this incident is asked to contact Huntsville OPP Detachment at (705) 789-5551 or the OPP Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest.