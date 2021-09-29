Food Basics Reach Tentative Agreement With UNIFOR Workers

Metro Ontario Inc. is pleased to announce that it has reached a tentative agreement with UNIFOR for the renewal of the collective agreement of our unionized employees at 20 Food Basics locations across Ontario.

The agreement, which is fair and equitable for our customers and our employees, is unanimously supported by the union’s bargaining committee. It will be submitted to the employees for a ratification vote that will take place from Sunday, October 3 to Thursday, October 7. The union will present the details of the agreement to its members at that time.