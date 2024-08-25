Food Banks Canada Urges Canadians To Join The Call For Change

New Food Banks Canada Polling Data: 35% of Canadians feel financially worse off than they did three months ago as food banks brace for a tidal wave of increased demand

Food Banks Canada released bleak new polling data today conducted by Pollara that shows 35% of Canadians feel worse off financially than they did three months ago.

Food Banks CEO Kirstin Beardsley says the new findings coupled with recent research from Statistics Canada, underscore the urgent need for action from all levels of government including the introduction of a Groceries and Essentials Benefit to stop Canada’s growing hunger crisis and make sure that every person in Canada can afford their basic needs.

“If the newest StatsCan projections come true, the food bank system will not be able to support the tidal wave of people needing support,” shared Beardsley, CEO, Food Banks Canada. “The food banking network was never meant to be able to support a quarter of people in Canada. It is a frightening scenario laid out by StatsCan, for so many people struggling to make ends meet, one that needs urgent attention from governments across the country.”

Newly released Food Banks Canada poll conducted by Pollara Strategic Insights confirms:

More than a third of people in Canada (35%) feel worse off financially than they did 3 months ago.

(35%) feel worse off financially than they did 3 months ago. Among those who report their financial well-being has worsened over the past three months: Almost half of all those with incomes below $50,000 a year (47%) 43% or people who identify as visible minorities 42% of Millennials



Together with its network of 5,100 food banks and community organizations, Food Banks Canada is encouraging everyone in Canada to use their voice and get involved in the fight against hunger and poverty – as demand continues to soar at Canada’s struggling food banks.

“Food banks and Canadians are bracing for a cruel fall. As more and more Canadians face unprecedented levels of financial hardship, food banks are desperately trying to keep up with skyrocketing demand. This is not sustainable,” Beardsley, CEO, Food Banks Canada. “But that doesn’t have to be Canada’s future. Food banks alone are not the solution to addressing poverty in Canada. We need urgent intervention from all levels of government to help address and reverse the trend of increasing hunger and food insecurity in Canada. A brighter future is possible and we urge every Canadian to use their voice and join the call for change.”

