Cookout With Cuddy Raises Over $430,000 For CNIB Lake Joe

CNIB’s Cookout with Cuddy: The Encore raised over $430,000 for the organization’s camp program, exceeding the fundraising goal by more than $30,000.

After the success of the first Cookout with Cuddy last year, the CNIB team was excited to bring back the Jim Cuddy Trio on Aug. 17. The event was held at the campgrounds in MacTier and offered attractions like a hot air balloon, a puppy pit and a silent auction in addition to the headlining act. The money raised at the event will subsidize the cost of attending camp at CNIB Lake Joe for blind people of all ages.

“We are thrilled with the turnout and the overwhelming support we received this year,” said Monique Pilkington, executive director at CNIB Lake Joe, in a press release. “Events like Cookout with Cuddy are vital not only for raising funds but also for increasing awareness about the challenges faced by individuals experiencing vision loss.”

CNIB provides a wide range of free services to blind and partially sighted Canadians and their families. Their programs include support groups, employment workshops, tech training and more.

CNIB Lake Joe offers camps for children, adults and families in fully-accessible facilities. A week of camp typically costs $2,500 for participants, but thanks to fundraising, families often pay just $150 per camper.

A major component of the Cookout with Cuddy fundraising came from the silent auction. Items included guitars signed by Jim Cuddy and Taylor Swift, autographed sports jerseys, event tickets, and vacations like resort stays and cruises.

Retired Toronto Maple Leafs Captain Wendell Clark and HGTV’s Brian McCourt attended as celebrity guests alongside sports commentator Rod Black. Black said the event brought in more than 400,000 reasons to say thank you to all who came, donated and partied together.

“I’ve been part of the CNIB Lake Joe summer gala for a few years now, and this one was the biggest and best yet,” he said. “Not even Mother Nature could spoil a night to remember. Great entertainment, great food, great people and a great result.”

Headliner Jim Cuddy brought in enough fans to sell out the event quickly two years in a row, according to organizers. He’s a Muskoka favourite, and the fond feelings are mutual.

“It’s always a pleasure to come to the Lake Joseph CNIB camp and play for the generous donors,” Cuddy said. “I love seeing the improvements each year. It is a very inspiring place.”

To learn more about CNIB Lake Joe, visit the camp’s website.

With files from Stefan Ottenbrite