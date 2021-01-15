The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of statutory release.

Jonathon Morningstar is described as an Indigenous male, 28 years of age, 5’11” (180cm), 228 lbs (105kgs) with brown hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos including on both arms the words Honour, Loyalty, Respect and a Dream Catcher. On his left forearm he has the phrase ” Push Harder Then Them” and tattooed on his right upper arm are three clowns.

He is currently serving a four (4) year and six (6) month sentence for several offences including Possession of a Narcotic For The Purpose Of Trafficking, Assault Bodily Harm and Possession of Property over $5000.

This male is known to frequent the Algoma and Sault Ste. Marie area as well as the cities of Oshawa and Peterborough.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.