The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of Long Term Supervision Order.

Michael Legere is described as a Caucasian male, 38 years of age, 5’5″ (165cm), 143lbs (65kgs) with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a panther tattoo on his right upper arm and “CRIPPLING” on his left hand.

He is currently bound by a Long Term Supervision Order resulting from a one year, eleven month and ten day sentence for Robbery, Use Imitation Firearm while Committing and Arson..

The offender is known to frequent the Toronto, Brampton, Mississauga, Aurora and Newmarket Areas.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.