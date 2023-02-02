February Is Winter Active Month In Orillia

The City of Orillia has put together a calendar full of free indoor and outdoor activities to help beat the winter blues and get active during the month of February.

During the month of February, the City encourages residents to stay active this winter by taking part in a variety of free family-friendly activities within the community. All activities and events are on a drop-in basis. No pre-registration is required. Visit orillia.ca/active for a daily schedule of events titled ‘Winter Active.’

“This year’s Winter Active programs provide opportunities for residents to remain active through physical and passive activities either at home or out in our community,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “Physical activity is good for both our physical and mental health. I encourage everyone to participate in the great activities we have planned all February long.”

Winter Active is designed to help everyone in our community improve their health, have fun and enjoy the best of Canada’s winter. This year, Winter Active will include snow-ga, a snow painting event, the annual cardboard toboggan race and more!

“We are excited to once again offer a variety of free Winter Active events to our community. We encourage you to try something new this year and attend an activity you may not have tried otherwise,” said Megan Visser, Recreation Program Supervisor.

For those who are looking for ways to participate in Winter Active from home, the activity calendar has plenty of options to choose from.

For more information, visit orillia.ca/recreationevents or contact the Recreation and Youth Services Division at 705-325-4386 or recreation@orillia.ca.

Extreme cold warning issued for:

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus,

Current details:

Blast of cold Arctic air reaches southern Ontario later tonight.

Hazard:

Wind chill values of minus 35 to minus 40.

Timing:

Tonight into Friday morning and again Friday night into Saturday morning.

Discussion:

In the wake of a strong cold front, wind chills are expected to reach minus 35 to minus 40 tonight into Friday morning. After moderating during the day Friday, wind chills are again forecast to reach minus 35 to minus 40 Friday night into Saturday morning.