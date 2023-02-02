Prepare For Wind Chill Values Of -40 to -45 Starting Tonight

Extreme cold warning issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Current details:

Blast of cold Arctic air reaches southern Ontario later tonight.

Hazard:

Wind chill values of minus 40 to minus 45.

Timing:

Tonight into Friday morning and again Friday night into Saturday morning.

Discussion:

In the wake of a strong cold front, wind chills are expected to reach minus 40 to minus 45 tonight into early Friday morning. After moderating during the day Friday, wind chills are again forecast to reach near minus 40 Friday night into Saturday morning.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.