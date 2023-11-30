Feb. 24 Brings Coldest Night Once Again To Gravenhurst

Gravenhurst Against Poverty (G.A.P.) is encouraging Gravenhurst residents to once again team up, fundraise, and walk in The Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY).

This family-friendly, winterrific fundraising walk takes place on the evening of Saturday, February 24th, 2024, and supports people experiencing hunger, hurt, and homelessness in Gravenhurst.

Tens of thousands of Canadians will take to the streets for CNOY with events taking place in over 180 cities, towns, and communities across the country. By walking together in the chill of the night, participants will better understand the experience of being on the streets during a cold Canadian winter, while raising funds to aid the work of G.A.P. in providing much-needed support to our

neighbours in need.

The Gravenhurst walk begins and ends at the Lions Pavilion at the beautiful Muskoka Wharf. Participants will walk a 2.5 km or 5 km route, can warm up with toasty warm beverages at rest stops along the way, and will be able to celebrate their efforts together at the finish line. All those who raise over $150 (or $75 for youth) will also earn and don iconic CNOY toques as they face the cold night.

This is Gravenhurst Against Poverty’s 6th year taking part in the Coldest Night of the Year, and they’re aiming to raise $100,000 to support their vital work helping neighbours in need throughout

Gravenhurst and the surrounding area. Whether you register to walk, lead a team, volunteer, donate or sponsor, there is a place for everyone to be involved. It feels good to do good