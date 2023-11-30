Sudbury 4-H Association Go For The Gold Team Wins Provincial Championship

On Saturday, Nov. 4, the Sudbury 4-H Association celebrated winning the Provincial 4-H Go For The Gold competition at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto. The Sudbury team included participants Olivia D., Adelyne H-P., Leah E., Zainab M. and others, together with coaches Dianne Emery and Stacey Holden.

For more than 40 years, Go for the Gold has been an integral part of many 4-H projects across the province. For teams to participate at the Provincial Go for the Gold competition they must have competed and won at their local and regional levels. The final competition, held at the Royal, presents the ultimate challenge to participants by testing their skills and understanding of 4-H project material as well as general knowledge of 4-H, agriculture, food, nutrition and current events. The Go for The Gold competition is proudly sponsored by Ontario Mutuals, and hosted by The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair.

“Congratulations to the Sudbury 4-H Association and all the Go for The Gold competitors. Your hard work is evident, you showed considerable knowledge, and your teamwork is evident,” says Executive Director of 4-H Ontario Christine Oldfield.

Recognition also goes to the other finalists including Stormont, Durham West, Wellington, Huron and Oxford.

4-H Ontario would also like to thank the following volunteers and sponsors who helped at this years’ competition: Andrew Campbell, Robert Matson, Lesleigh Elgie, Jeff McCallum, Marianne Fallis, Kathryn Lambert, Elizabeth Johnston, Craig Steven, Tricia Henderson, Evelyn Chambers, Tammy Oswick, Janice Kyle and Melinda Scott.

The 4-H Ontario Go for The Gold competition celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2022. The first game of Go for The Gold was played in 1982 when the competition was known as Reach For The Top, modelled after the popular high school quiz competition.