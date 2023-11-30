YMCA Of Simcoe/Muskoka’s Annual Giving Tuesday Campaign A Huge Success

Community raises $37,000 with the help of two generous anonymous matching gifts

Thanks to caring donors from across the region and a matching gift from two anonymous donors, the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka raised $37,000 on Giving Tuesday to strengthen the Y’s efforts to build vibrant and connected communities in Simcoe County, Muskoka, and Parry Sound.

A Global Day of Giving, Giving Tuesday is a time for individuals, communities, and organizations to rally around their favourite charitable causes. The funds were raised as part of the 10th Annual Movement. With the help of these funds, even more individuals and families will be able to participate in YMCA programs and services.

Operating in nearly 80 locations across the region, the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka is committed to creating vibrant and connected communities where everyone belongs. The YMCA’s diverse programs, which range from child care, camp, and health and fitness, to youth development, and immigrant and employment services, are designed to help all individuals, regardless of age, stage or background to connect, and have a safe place to learn, grow, and belong.

According to Stephanie Saunders, the parent of YMCA Day Camp participant, Ophelia, the YMCA is like a second home for her daughter. “She had such an incredible time the first summer that we had to bring her back”, said Saunders. “Having somewhere where Ophelia could go where I knew that she would be safe, and that she would be included, was really important to us as a family. The camp did inclusion so well, and as a parent with a child with special needs, that’s really important.”

The YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka’s CEO, Jill Tettmann, says “these donations are critical to supporting the vital programs and services the Y offers in our communities, especially to those that can’t afford to pay full fees. When you give to the Y, you help struggling youth find the support they need to thrive, you help immigrants and refugees feel welcome in their communities, you help children achieve their full potential, and so much more.”

“I want to extend a very special thank you to the region today for supporting our efforts to build stronger, healthier communities,” says Tettmann. “Every day, our programs and services provide life-changing experiences to families, youth, and individuals thanks to the generosity of our donors, partners, and community members,” Tettmann added.

For more information on how to support the Y or to make a donation, community members can visit: www.GiveToTheY.ca.