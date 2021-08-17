Father Deceased, Two Children Safe After Canoe Capsizes

On Saturday, August 14th, 2020, at 12:42 p.m., Killaloe OPP responded to a report of a capsized canoe at Galeairy Lake, South Algonquin Township.

Two children and an adult male were canoeing near a local beach when their canoe capsized. The two children were pulled from the water by a bystander. Police, local fire fighters, and conservation officers from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry conducted a search of the lake. A short time later, the body of 42 year old Chunguan Zhao of Aurora was pulled from the water. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigation has determined that the two children were wearing life jackets and the deceased was not. A post mortem has been ordered. Foul play is not suspected at this time.