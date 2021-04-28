Fatal Collision On Hwy. 12 In Ramara Township

The Orillia OPP is investigating a fatal collision involving a pickup truck and a gravel truck on Highway 12 in the Township of Ramara.

Police said on April 22, 2021, shortly after noon, officers were notified of a serious collision on Highway 12 south of Concession Road 3, Ramara Township. It was reported that a pickup truck and a gravel truck had collided. Tragically, the driver of the pickup truck, Michael Harrington , age 76, of Ramara, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Highway 12 was closed for several hours while OPP Technical Collision Investigation members investigated the scene. If anyone witnessed the collision or has information, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.