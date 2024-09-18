Fatal ATV Collision In Highlands East

The Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a fatal All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) collision involving one occupant in the Municipality of Highlands East.

On September 13, 2024, at approximately 6:53 p.m., the Haliburton Highlands OPP and Highlands East Fire responded to a report from Haliburton EMS regarding a single ATV collision on Bryans Road. The ATV reportedly collided with a tree resulting in serious injuries.

The driver, a 44-year-old male from Lindsay, was pronounced deceased prior to police arrival.

The name of the person was not released.

The Central Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Team and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario attended the scene and assisted with the investigation.