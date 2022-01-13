Extreme Cold Expected Friday Morning Through To Saturday Afternoon

Environment Canada has forecasted extreme cold conditions for Muskoka, as wind chill values near -35° C are expected early Friday morning through to Saturday morning.

Decreasing temperatures can put everyone at risk for cold-related illness or injury, such as frostbite and hypothermia. Health risks are greatest for those who are marginally housed or homeless, outdoor workers and sports enthusiasts, older adults, infants and children, and persons with preexisting medical conditions such as heart or lung disease.

To reduce your risk, avoid exposure to the cold by covering exposed skin with a hat, gloves, scarf, and take regular breaks from the cold, in warm locations whenever possible.

For more information about cold and its impact on your health visit smdhu.org/extremecold.