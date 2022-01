Bracebridge OPP were dispatched to a report of a break and enter at the Shell Gas Station located on Highway 11 North in Gravenhurst on January 3, 2022 at midnight that occurred between 10:00 p.m. and midnight. Unknown suspects forced their way in through a window and made off with a quantity of cash.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://ontariocrimestoppers. ca/.