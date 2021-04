On Monday April 12, 2021 just before 8 pm, Bracebridge OPP and Simcoe County Paramedics responded to a single vehicle collision on Baseline Road off Sparrow Lake Route D in Severn Bridge.

The vehicle involved in the collision had left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The driver of the Mazda Hatchback, 46-year-old Tanya Schell of Gravenhurst, was arrested and charged with impaired driving and impaired driving over 80mgs.

The accused has a future court date.