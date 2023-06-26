Enjoy Live Music In Huntsville Every Wednesday Night This Summer

Concerts on the Dock sponsored by Lake of Bays Brewing Company returns to Town Dock Park in the heart of Huntsville on Wednesday nights at 7 pm throughout July and August. This popular event held on the shores of the Muskoka River is free to the public and features music of all genres in one of the most picturesque settings in town. Just bring a lawn chair and a donation for the performing artist and enjoy the arts, culture, and ambiance of the family-friendly Concerts on the Dock event series.

The Town of Huntsville is excited to welcome the following artists to its 2023 line-up:

July 5th – Hannah Shira Naiman

July 12th – Northern Lights Steel Drum Orchestra

July 19th – Muskoka Concert Band

July 26th – Sawyer Lance

August 2nd – The Path

August 9th – Todd Blair – Winner of Huntsville's Got Talent

August 16th – The Cameron of Lochiel Pipes and Drums

August 23rd – Jack Gaughan

August 30th – Briar Summers and band

This year’s concert series is sponsored by Lake of Bays Brewing Company. Their Huntsville Brewhouse is just one of the many local businesses patrons can find on Main Street, just steps away from Town Dock Park. Enjoy the sights, stores, and restaurants historic downtown Huntsville has to offer before settling in for an evening of live music. Dine in or grab takeout from a local restaurant, then stock up on some sweet treats to make your Concerts on the Dock experience a picnic date night or family outing!

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be cancelled and not rescheduled. Any cancellations will be announced on the Town of Huntsville and Algonquin Theatre social media channels ahead of the event.

For more information on the Concerts on the Dock series, visit algonquintheatre.ca