Celebrating Canada Day In Bracebridge

As Canada Day approaches residents and visitors are reminded that the total fire ban and Provincial restricted fire zone remains in effect. Recreational open-air fires, non-recreational open-air fires and the detonation of fireworks are strictly prohibited. Failing to comply with the fire ban restrictions may result in a fine of at least $250.

As a result of the fire ban, the Rotary Club of Bracebridge’s annual Canada Day fireworks display is cancelled.

For more information on the current fire danger rating, visit bracebridge.ca/firedangerrating or call 1-877-847-1577.

Canada Day in Downtown Bracebridge

Manitoba Street

4 to 8 p.m.

The Downtown Bracebridge Business Improvement Area (BIA) has a spectacular celebration planned to celebrate Canada’s birthday. Stroll up and down Manitoba Street to shop and support local businesses at the sidewalk sale, enjoy local art displays and live music, or challenge friends and family to a game of pickle ball, badminton, cornhole, Yardzee and more.

Learn more at downtownbracebridge.com/events-calendar.

Facility Hours and Closures

Due to Canada Day, several Town services and facilities will be unavailable.

The following facilities will be closed on Canada Day, Saturday, July 1.

Bracebridge Sportsplex, 110 Clearbrook Trail

Bracebridge Memorial Arena, 169 James Street

Bracebridge Library, 94 Manitoba Street

The following facilities will be closed on Monday, July 3 in lieu of Canada Day taking place on the weekend.

Municipal Office, 1000 Taylor Court

Bracebridge Library, 94 Manitoba Street

Bracebridge Fire Station 1, 225 Taylor Road

Bracebridge Fire

Bracebridge Fire Station 1 will be closed to the public on Monday, July 3. In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately. For more information on fire prevention and safety, visit bracebridge.ca/fireprevention.

Bracebridge Library

While closed, Bracebridge Library card holders can enjoy free online resources 24/7. For access to eBooks, magazines, newspapers, online courses, reference centers, and more, visit bracebridgelibrary.ca/online-resources/

Transit

Bracebridge Transit and Bracebridge Mobility will not operate on Saturday, July 1. Service will resume on Monday, July 3 at 7:30 am. For route and schedule information, visit bracebridgetransit.ca.