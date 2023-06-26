2023 Calcium Chloride Application Program Begins

The 2023 Calcium Chloride Application Program for approximately 100km of township gravel roads has commenced and is expected to be finished by June 22, 2023. The public works crew asks drivers to be extra cautious while driving on freshly Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) treated roads. Furthermore, extra care should be taken when approaching our application crews.

The application of CaCl2 serves as a vital component in binding gravel together, resulting in a more durable driving surface. This improved surface reduces aggregate separation and minimizes the creation of dust.

Watch the Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56se8aUm5fg