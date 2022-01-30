Egg Farmers Of Canada Double Egg Donations Across The Country In Support Of People And Communities In Need

Egg Farmers of Canada announces a contribution of approximately 3.5 million fresh, local, high-quality eggs to food banks across the country as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact Canadian food security in every province and territory.

With the pandemic extending into the new year, Food Banks Canada appealed to Canada’s more than 1200 egg farmers from coast to coast for more local eggs to ensure that fresh, nutritious food be made available to anyone and everyone who needs it. As longstanding supporters of food banks across the country and their mission to relieve and prevent hunger, Canadian egg farmers from BC to Nunavut to Halifax have emphatically responded to the call to give back.

“Canadian egg farmers have always worked together in support of our communities and Food Banks Canada—with their dedicated team of people and volunteers—plays an essential role in our farmers’ continued support,” said Roger Pelissero, Chair of Egg Farmers of Canada. “We’re aware that these are especially challenging times for so many individuals and families. For this reason, it is crucial that we remain compassionate and continue to support people the best way we can.”

As we hit the almost two-year mark of the pandemic, visits to food banks across the country have risen by 20%, according to Food Banks Canada. The increased donation of fresh, local eggs—a staple food that serves as an excellent source of protein—will support food banks’ wide-reaching efforts to help our most vulnerable in our communities.

“It’s been another tough year for those who struggle with hunger, including our neighbours and friends in all communities in Canada,” said David Armour, Interim CEO of Food Banks Canada. “With food bank use continuing at record levels, it’s more important than ever to come together as a country to find new and innovative ways to provide healthy, nutritious food for those who need it today, while moving the needle on policies that will prevent hunger tomorrow.”

Together we can make a difference. If you too are looking for ways to give back to your community during this time, click here to donate and lend your support to Canada’s food banks.

SOURCE Egg Farmers of Canada