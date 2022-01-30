SIU Investigating After North Bay Police Officer Shoots Man

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a North Bay Police Service officer discharged his firearm at a 34-year-old man early Sunday morning.

At 4:42 a.m. on January 30, 2022, officers encountered the man in front of a home on Fraser Street.

The man had a knife. There was an interaction between the officers and the man. An officer discharged his firearm and struck the man.

The man fled the scene and the officers gave chase.

Officers chased the man a short distance where he was arrested on Chippewa Street West.

After his arrest, police provided first aid until paramedics arrived and he was transported to hospital.

The male is being treated for serious injuries.

In relation to the interaction, an officer attended hospital and was treated for an injury.