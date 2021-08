Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below. Curation Foods is recalling Eat Smart brand Asian Sesame (Sésame asiatique) Chopped Salad Kit from the marketplace due to possiblecontamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below. Recalled product Brand Product Size UPC Codes Eat Smart Asian Sesame (Sésame asiatique) Chopped Salad Kit 340 g 7 09351 30169 8 AUG 24 2021

2021 AU 24

2 0 A 221 There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.