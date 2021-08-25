$1 Turns Into $100,000: Kilworthy Resident Celebrates $100,000 ENCORE Win

Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Adam Samms of Kilworthy. He matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the June 1, 2021 LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000!

Adam says LOTTO MAX is his favourite lottery game and he always plays ENCORE.

The 41-year-old says his dad is the one who discovered his big win. “I was preoccupied with something else at the time and thought, ‘Yeah, right!’ until I got home later and checked the ticket myself,” he shared. “My mom cried tears of joy!”

Adam, who works in the recycling industry, plans to pay some bills, do some repairs on his truck and take care of his parents with his winnings.

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.

OLG is currently booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto only for those claims that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail. The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the further availability of in-person prize claims.

The winning ticket was purchased at Terry’s Independent Grocer on First Street in Gravenhurst.