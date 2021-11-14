Special weather statement continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two River

Huntsville – Baysville

Port Carling – Port Severn

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park

Current details:

Early season snowfall expected today.

Hazard: Snowfall of 5 to 10 cm.

Timing: Beginning later this morning and tapering off overnight.

Discussion: A widespread snowfall will impact much of southern Ontario today.

Impacts: Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.