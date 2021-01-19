Drugs And Handgun Seized In Penetanguishene

Southern Georgian Bay OPP was patrolling in the area of Church Street and Burke Street (Jan 18, 2021 just before 1 am) in Penetanguishene when they observed a male walking on the sidewalk.

The officer recognized the male and was aware that he was bound by an order to reside in Ajax, Ontario.

Upon seeing the officer, the male began to run. The officer pursued the male on foot for about 100 metres where he became trapped between two houses and a fence, the officer observed the male throw an object from his waistband. After a brief struggle the male was arrested. During a search of his person a quantity of methamphetamine and cocaine were located, while checking the area where the male discarded the item, police located a loaded revolver handgun.

Justin Sampson, age 43 years of Ajax, was charged with the following Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act offences:

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking- Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Methamphetamine

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition x 2

Careless storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition x 2

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Possession of a Firearm Contrary to a Prohibition Order x2

Failure to Comply with a Probation Order

Failure to Comply with a Release Order x2

The accused was held for a bail hearing.