Explorers’ Edge Is Hosting A Virtual Full Moon Wolf Howling Event

The regional tourism organization invites everyone to make some noise

In an effort to keep Ontarians motivated during the provincial lockdown, the regional tourism organization that promotes Algonquin Park, Muskoka and Parry Sound district, is inviting viewers to join them for the “Howl at the Full Moon Zoom” on January 28, 2021, from 8pm to 8:45pm EST.

Moderated by Executive Director James Murphy, the event will feature instruction by outdoor adventure guide and wilderness photographer Robin Tapley. Robin will teach viewers a little about wolves and how they communicate, as can sometimes be heard in Algonquin Park.

“Special guest howlers” will help Robin demonstrate wolves communicating as part of the greater pack. They include Jim Byers, Canadian travel writing icon and former Toronto Star travel editor; Dan Watson, Executive Director of the Huntsville Festival of the Arts; and Mercy Turnbull, a nine-year-old delight from Windermere, Muskoka, who will represent kids everywhere.

Once viewers have had their instruction, they can then head to their own backyards to howl at the full moon, which, according to almanacs, is appropriately called “The Wolf Moon.” Participants who share photos or videos of their howling at the full moon with the regional tourism organization will be entered to win prizes for future travel, including guided trips in Algonquin Park and on Georgian Bay.

“Our strategy for the second lockdown is to keep travelers who are stuck at home connected to the great Canadian wilderness north of Toronto, and to ensure our audiences have some fun while they wait to visit the region again,” said James Murphy. “We’ve never done a virtual event like this, but we’re hoping to get as many folks as possible joining us from all over the world. It’s going to be a great pandemic stress release as well, and we could all use a bit of baying in our bubbles.”

The Explorers’ Edge “Howl At The Full Moon Zoom” takes place Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 8pm to 8:45pm. To register for this event, visit ExplorersEdge.ca, or email info@explorersedge.ca.