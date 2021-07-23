Drowning In The Seguin River

First responders received a call on July 22, 2021 for a report of a missing person last seen in the Seguin River in Parry Sound.

According to police, witnesses saw a man enter the river, lost sight of the individual and called for help.

The OPP Under Water Search And Recovery Unit located the deceased who was identified as Jeremy Aakins, age 43 of Parry Sound.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS).