Some Hand Sanitizers Sold At Dollarama Recalled

Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Reason for recall
|
Company
|
NPN or
|
Lot
|
Expiry Date
|
MediCare Foaming
|
May contain undeclared
|
Dollarama L.P.
|
80100289
|
45051156114
45051156115
45051156116
|
October 2023
November 2023
December 2023
|
Pur-Vie
|
Contains undeclared
|
Literies
|
80101600
|
11/2020
|
November 2022