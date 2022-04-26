Driver Charged With Impaired Driving After Collision On Hwy. 69

On April 23, 2022 at 7:20 p.m., the West Parry Sound OPP, assisted by the Parry Sound District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Anishinabek Police Service, responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Archipelago Township.

The driver was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of further investigation, Robert Kovacich, 28 years-of-age of Hamilton, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus),

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on June 2, 2022. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 18th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2022.