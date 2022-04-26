Southern Georgian Bay OPP Report Two Impaired Drivers

After noticing suspicious driving activity recently, several community members made calls to the OPP Communications Centre that resulted in two local drivers being investigated for impaired driving offences.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded at just after 7 p.m. April 21, 2022 to a driving complaint on Davis Drive in Tay Township. After the lone driver was spoken to, officers commenced an impaired driving investigation resulting in Lesa Marlene Smith 48 years of Tay Township being charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and further with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

At approximately 12:16 p.m. April 24, 2022 officers responded to several driving complaints from within the Town of Midland and also on Highway 12 resulting in the suspect vehicle being stopped on Highway 93,Tiny Township.

After speaking with the lone driver, an impaired driving investigation was commenced resulting in Matthew LeClair 39 years of Midland being charged with Operation while impaired – drugs and further with Failure or refusal to comply with demand.

The accused persons were both released from custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 5, 2022 and also face a drivers licence suspension of 90 days and their vehicles were towed and impounded for 7 days as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.