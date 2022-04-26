Seizure Of Contraband And Unauthorized Items At Beaver Creek Institution

From April 18 to 22, 2022, as a result of the vigilance of staff members, multiple packages containing contraband and

unauthorized items were seized at Beaver Creek Institution, a federal multi-level security institution.

The seized items included 1,457 grams of tobacco, 350 grams of cannabis, 254 grams of shatter (cannabis concentrate),

drug paraphernalia, as well as cell phones and accessories.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.

CSC has measures in place to prevent contraband and unauthorized items from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband or unauthorized items into correctional institutions.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1-866-780-3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain

anonymous.