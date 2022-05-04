Driver Charged With Impaired Driving After Collision On Hwy. 12

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged a Midland man with impaired driving following a collision in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

On April 29, 2022, shortly after 8:30 p.m, officers attended a single vehicle collision involving a pick-up truck towing a trailer that entered the ditch on Highway 12 in Oro-Medonte. Upon speaking with the driver an impaired driving investigation was initiated. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the OPP detachment for further investigation.

As a result, Bradley Desjardins, age 35, of Midland, has been charged with operation while impaired- Alcohol and Drugs

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is set to appear on June 14, 2022, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

