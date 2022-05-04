Graffiti At A Construction Zone In Orillia Has OPP Looking For Tips

The Orillia OPP are seeking the assistance of the public to identify the suspect(s) in relation to graffiti at a construction zone, between Centennial Drive and Cedar Island Road, in the City of Orillia.

On May 2, 2022, a mischief was reported to police where numerous surfaces in the construction area were spray painted including two swastikas. The Orillia OPP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible.

“The Orillia Detachment of the OPP take all investigations seriously and encourage anyone with information to come forward. All tips will be investigated thoroughly by our officers.” – Inspector Coyer Yateman, Detachment Commander

If anyone has any information related to this crime or any other crime, they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.