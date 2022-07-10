Driver Charged With Impaired By Drug After Collision On Hwy. 124

On Wednesday July 6, 2022 just before 1 p.m., Almaguin Highlands OPP responded to a collision involving two vehicles on Highway 124 in Strong Township. One person taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police investigation led officers to believe that the driver was impaired by drug and with the assistance of a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE), Kayla Paxton, 29 years-of-age from Sundridge, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol or drugs

· Dangerous operation

· Possession property obtained by crime $5000

· Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

· Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

· Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid (other than heroin),

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday August 11, 2022 in Sundridge Ontario.