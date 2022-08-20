Driver Charged With Impaired After Collision In Midland

A single vehicle crash into a utility pole in the area of Fourth and Ontario Streets, Midland with people on foot fleeing the scene, prompted a call the OPP Communications Centre at 12:15 a.m. August 16, 2022 reporting a fail to remain crash.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP patrolled the area and quickly located an individual matching an provided description and after investigation officers have charged Kyle Mcisack 38 years of Midland with the following offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Fail to remain

Drive motor vehicle – no licence

The accused was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 1, 2022 and as well, faces 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines and a seven day vehicle impound.