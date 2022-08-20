Motorcycle Rider Fighting For His Life After Crash In Orillia

The Orillia OPP are investigating a serious collision in the City of Orillia.

On August 19, 2022, at 5:15 p.m., the Orillia OPP along with Simcoe County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Orillia Fire Department responded to a serious collision between a SUV and a motorcycle at the intersection of West St. South and Colborne St. East Orillia.

As a result of the collision, the male driver of the motorcycle was transported from the scene, to a Toronto Trauma Centre with life-threatening injuries.

The OPP Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team was brought in to investigate.

The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, North Simcoe Victim Services can be reached at 705-325-5578.