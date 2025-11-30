Double Your Impact On Giving Tuesday: RVH Radiothon Is Back

The RVH Keep Life Wild Radiothon returns this Giving Tuesday to kick off the holiday season.

Join us by tuning in to Bounce 104.1 and Pure Country 106 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. We’re raising $100,000 for RVH to bring more world-class care to Simcoe Muskoka.

This isn’t just about raising money, it’s about what those gifts make possible. Every dollar helps reduce wait times, end hallway medicine, and ensure no one has to leave our community for care. And here’s the best part: PureHealth Pharmacy is matching every donation up to $50,000. That means your generosity goes twice as far.

Your contributions on December 2 support Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Keep Life Wild campaign to raise $100 million to help our friends, family, and neighbours access advanced care close to home. It funds life-changing programs and cutting-edge technology and helps us build a healthier future for our entire region.

“This is our moment to rally together as a community,” says Mary-Anne Frith, Chair of the RVH Board of Directors and the Keep Life Wild Campaign. “You’ll hear inspiring stories from RVH patients whose lives have been changed by exceptional care made possible because of donors like you.”

How to donate:

Call 705-720-1991

Visit RVHKeepLifeWild.ca/Radio

Stop by the RVH Foundation office inside the health centre’s main entrance at 201 Georgian Drive (open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Kick off the holiday giving season with the most impact possible. Together, we can transform healthcare right here at home.

Learn more at [RVHKeepLifeWild.ca/Radio]RVHKeepLifeWild.ca/Radio.