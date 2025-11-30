SIU Called In After Arrest In Seguin Township

Details are limited but here is what we know.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an arrest in Seguin Township.

On Thursday, November 27, 2025, an individual attended the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to report injuries following an arrest that occurred on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The OPP notified the SIU, which has invoked its mandate.

The OPP will not be able to provide further information. Media inquiries related to the SIU investigation should be directed to SIU Communications at siu.media@ontario.ca.