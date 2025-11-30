The Dock Ledge: From Swim-Up Bar To Water Sports Launchpad, The Versatile New Platform For Every Dock

At the 2025 Fall Cottage Life Show, The Dock Ledge Inc. announced the official

launch of its product The Dock Ledge, an innovative, adjustable, and easy-to-install

in-water platform designed to transform the waterfront experience for cottage

owners and water enthusiasts across Canada.

The Dock Ledge is a proprietary aluminum platform that attaches quickly and

securely to any existing wooden dock, acting as an in-water extension. It creates a

comfortable space that allows users to relax, stand, or play without having to leave

the water entirely. This patented design elegantly solves common waterfront

frustrations, including docks that are too high for easy access to your paddleboard,

mucky or rocky lake bottoms, and water that is too deep for comfortable standing.

“We believe every moment spent at the dock should be effortless and enjoyable, not

a choice between a mucky bottom or constantly treading water,” said Joe Jarvis,

Inventor of The Dock Ledge.

“We developed The Dock Ledge to give people a stable, comfortable, and adjustable

in-water space for their docks. Whether you’re setting up a swim-up bar for relaxing

with friends or giving kids a safer, lower platform to launch their water sports

adventures, this product is a game-changer for dockside living.”

The platform boasts several key features aimed at maximizing convenience and

durability. Installation is quick, requiring only a screwdriver, wrench and a measuring

tape. Assembly and installation takes approximately 15-20 minutes. Its adjustable

height allows it to adapt to various dock heights and water levels, and the entire unit

is designed to fold up easily for convenient off-season storage.

The Dock Ledge is proudly designed and manufactured in Ontario, Canada,

supporting local production in Gravenhurst and Etobicoke. The company is

launching two versions: The Dock Ledge, perfect for typical cottage use, and The

Dock Ledge Pro, which features additional supports and beefier materials for

continual active use at camps, resorts, or high-traffic properties.

The Dock Ledge is currently running a special introductory price until December 31,

2025. While it’s cold outside now, it’s never too early to start planning your next

summer season. Visit our website to learn more or order your

Dock Ledge today.

*This Article Is Sponsored By: The Dock Ledge