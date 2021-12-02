Don’t Miss The Santa Fly By In Bala On Friday Night (Dec. 3)

Santa Claus is coming to town after all! Tomorrow night, Bala families are encouraged to listen for the fire sirens and watch for Santa and Mrs. Claus as they tour through Bala in their summer home car – a red convertible driven by Rudolph!

The route starts at Windsor Park and Hwy 169 at 5:30pm with designated stops throughout Bala along 169, such as the Shield Parking Lot, Grey Street, Maple Street and then continuing through residential streets along Victoria, Burgess and over to Aberdeen and back up Grey then turning back on 169 to end at the Pines Plaza, home to Lake Wear, Bala Pharmasave, and the Muskoka Lakes Chamber of Commerce. A big thanks to the Muskoka Lakes Fire Department and volunteer Muskoka411 for helping Santa get through town.

This Santa Fly By is one of several holiday events and activities happening in Muskoka Lakes.

With funding from Ontario Power Generation and the Harry Debes Family Foundation, gift bags are being delivered to every child at Glen Orchard Public School and Watt Public School, while high school students in Muskoka Lakes will receive gift certificates. There have been two virtual Story Time with Santa events (with a special one for Muskoka Lakes Preschool) and there’s one spot left for a virtual in home visit with Santa on December 9th. The virtual Holiday Muskoka Lakes parade is a go again this year – all groups in Muskoka Lakes can submit a short holiday message video to be included in the parade on YouTube.

In Port Carling, the Port Carling Lions are working hard to bring us all an in person parade on Saturday, December 11 at 6:30pm.

Already, plans are in the works for an in-person parade next year in Bala. Volunteers are needed and a committee is being formed with the help of the Muskoka Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Please call if interested in being part of a 2022 parade.