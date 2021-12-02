Stuff A Cruiser Events Coming Up In Huntsville

Muskoka411 Staff
Members of the OPP Muskoka-Georgian Bay Auxiliary Unit have once again partnered with the Salvation Army in Muskoka for the annual “Stuff a Cruiser” event.

Those wishing to help make a child’s Christmas bright, may bring their new, unwrapped toys to one of the Auxiliary Members who will be posted at area stores between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the following locations:
Huntsville Canadian Tire located at 77 King William St. Huntsville.
Huntsville Walmart located at 111 Howland Dr. Huntsville.

All toys collected will go to assist local families in need.

