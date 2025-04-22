District Launches Climate Hero Initiative: Take Action and Join the Fight Against Climate Change

The District of Muskoka has launched its Climate Hero Program encouraging residents and businesses to take simple, impactful actions to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Participants can work toward Bronze, Silver, or Gold status by completing a series of lifestyle changes and sustainability actions. The goal is to empower the community to take meaningful steps toward climate action.

“We designed this initiative to be fun and approachable, while still making a difference,” said Lauren Saville, Climate Initiatives Coordinator. “When we each do our part, we can create a big collective impact.”

The Climate Hero program supports the District’s broader climate goals to reduce local greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent by 2030, and to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

With extreme weather events like flooding, forest fires and ice storms becoming more frequent and severe, the need for climate action is growing.

“It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the scale of climate change,” said Nancy Alcock, Chair of the Community and Planning Services Committee. “This program offers manageable options to get involved – whether as an individual, family or business.”

For more information and to become a Climate Hero, visit www.engagemuskoka.ca/climate-heroes

Learn more about the actions the District is taking towards climate change: www.muskoka.on.ca/envirohub